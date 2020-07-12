To the editor:
At what point do Americans — a blended population of whites, African Americans, Hispanics and a multitude of ethnic groups that have migrated and contributed to this great nation over the centuries — start looking inward to clearly see those who are determined to destroy all that we have accomplished and realize we are playing into their hands?
Instead, in absence of fact-based conversations, nameless radicals choose to ignore the rule of law, which is the underpinning of what has made America great and the envy of the world.
Statues that were erected to memorialize notable figures in our history have been destroyed and desecrated. Even the American flag has been burned.
It is a clear example of unlawful “mob rule” wherein there’s no interest in conversing as to the merits or rationale as to why a monument should be removed.
As a grandfather, I pray for our children.
U.S. history, if even being taught in our elementary and high schools, is so politically warped based on the party in office, that reality is in the eyes of the teacher and his or her interpretation, facts be damned.
Once graduated from high school, at most colleges students can look forward to four more years of liberal indoctrination which, in my opinion, is a major contributor to our underlying issues.
For the sake of American generations to come, now is the time for the “silent majority” to get loud and show some backbone.
Ed Oelerich
Bradford