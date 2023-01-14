To the editor:
There was a time when ugly labels like “racist” and “white supremacist” were reserved for people so horrible that there was no other way to describe them. In more recent times, these labels have been thrown around loosely by the left to describe anybody with a belief system to the right of Nancy Pelosi.
Conservatives are rightfully offended and those accustomed to this brand of verbal abuse should take note. In an act of irony, using these labels may make you feel superior, but to those you label you are just viewed as misguided and ill-informed.
We understand you are taking cues from the talking heads at MSNBC and have zero substance behind your baseless accusations. T
his type of filthy name-calling only serves to shut down any meaningful discussion, as no upstanding conservative would waste time debating after having been misbranded in such disgusting a fashion.
It’s time the left evolves beyond this canard and re-examines the core tenants of conservatism.
Most like-minded people I know believe in free and fair elections, a secure border, a strong military and the rights afforded us via the Constitution. We also believe in equal opportunity and equal treatment under the law regardless of race, color or national origin. Lastly, we defend our beliefs and bravely call out those who attempt to misuse offensive labels to stifle our voices.
We are proud to have our names printed below our comments and stand behind our words. We challenge the name callers to do the same.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.