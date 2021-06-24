Editor, Townsman:
My name is Suzie Clarke Allen and the firing of Bill Fahey is very personal to me.
Every fiber of my moral and ethical being is weaved of my formative experiences with Bill Fahey and Andover Youth Services.
In high school, he got me into counseling when I needed it and helped me stand up on the guidance of the professionals that he connected me to. He influenced me to be the mom and adolescent medicine professional that I am today, and now, so many years later, I am proud to have my daughter participate in AYS programs and be influenced positively by Fahey and the AYS staff.
Bill Fahey has never shied away from helping young people in the most needy and desperate of situations — including depression, anxiety, drug use, addiction, domestic violence, eating disorders, suicidal actions and more. This community worker has been unafraid to help people, literally going to drug houses, emergency rooms, etc., when other professionals won't.
Since 1994, Fahey has been the stalwart advocate that not only young people and their families rely on, but also a partner for mental health clinicians and medical providers like me, in these heart-rending and life threatening situations.
This authentic connection is why supporters have poured out from across town, across generations and across the country to advocate for him.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan does not know how to manage the resources of Andover, including AYS. Bill Fahey's 27 year dedication for Andover should have been embraced, not called misconduct. However, Flanagan has never supported this beloved community institution nor its leader.
There was never an attempt to learn what it took over the history of AYS to become the model program that it had become. Rather, there has been complete mismanagement and lack of understanding of what it takes to support a successful youth services program from the managerial perspective.
The people of Andover must demand that the Select Board and town manager declassify and release the report on Fahey.
You deserve better leadership all around and must demand accountability and due process for Andover's extremely impactful youth advocate.
Suzie Clarke Allen
Harvard