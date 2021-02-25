To the editor:
My wife, Susie, and I moved to Hampstead about five years ago. We were living overseas, and I received a job offer back in Massachusetts, so Susie was looking for towns in New Hampshire that had great school systems. Hampstead was tops on our list.
We have four awesome kids who are happy to call Hampstead their hometown. Lucy is in sixth grade, Maxton is in fourth, Philippa is in second, and Stella is in kindergarten.
Since becoming residents we have been strong advocates of improving the school for our kids and the community. The teachers and faculty have been amazing to all four of our children.
However, we have noticed the changes of smaller classrooms, a smaller library and how quickly the preschool heats up on hot days when we are invited in for special activities.
When I ask each of our kids what would they like to see improved or changed at the Central School, here are the answers: 1.) Have a bigger music room with Ms. Stark; 2.) Larger library so we can go in and read; 3.) Our classroom is pretty small, so I would like to have more space with my friends; and 4.) A full gymnasium to play in PE.
Our family looks forward to March 9 and voting yes on Articles 2 and 4 to help grow our school for our kids and our growing community.
Kyle Plummer
Hampstead