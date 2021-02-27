To the editor:
While Nick McNulty (“Citizens should act to force expanded term limits" Feb. 25) is absolutely right that someone like Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has not only served in the Senate far too long (over 36 years) and needs to be booted out of the Senate for numerous reasons, McNulty misrepresents the history of President Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency in arguing for term limits for members of Congress.
The facts are that Roosevelt was the most beloved American president in modern history, more beloved by the vast majority of our people in our nation than any president other than Abraham Lincoln or George Washington.
And Roosevelt was reelected three times, defeating his Republican opponents by huge majorities, because the vast number of Americans approved of the policies and programs he put in place to save the nation from economic collapse.
Contrary to McNulty’s assertion, almost all of Roosevelt’s New Deal programs were upheld as constitutional. These programs, like Social Security, were and remain so beloved by Americans that Roosevelt was reelected in 1936 by almost 99% of the electoral vote, getting bigger percentages of both the popular vote and Electoral College vote than even Republican icon Ronald Reagan got in 1984.
Even in 1944, Roosevelt's last election, he won over 80% of the electoral vote.
He was beloved, and reelected three times, because he saved the nation from the Great Depression and successfully guided the nation through all four years of our fighting the most cataclysmic war in world history -- a two-front war where over 16 million Americans were fighting across both Europe and the Pacific at the same time.
So while our country definitely needs to rid ourselves of undemocratic fixtures in the Senate, like McConnell who will join President Donald Trump in infamy for failing to hold him accountable for inciting the violent insurrection at the Capitol, the case for term limits for Congress has nothing to do with the unparalleled success of Roosevelt as President.
As the facts make clear, Roosevelt was beloved for what he did to save our nation from the Great Depression and from the forces of fascism.
Bob Pokress
Andover