To the editor:
Ever since The Eagle-Tribune article about the hawk (“Feathered neighbor rescued,” July 31), I’ve had flashbacks to 1991.
Some kids were flying kites on Half Mile Hill in North Andover and a loose kite soared into the woods and snagged in the treetops. A big hawk, knifing through the woods, became caught up in the long string. Someone heard the flapping, and called the Fire Department.
Along came a big hook-and-ladder to save the day. They extended the ladder way up into the treetops, and Jim Crane rode it up to the hawk. He reached up and cut the cord, then held the bird as they retracted. The hawk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Center, and was there for quite a while. No broken wing, but one was dislocated.
A long time later, Tufts returned the hawk to the same spot. He jumped out of his cage, took two hops, spread his huge wings, and soared away.
Later, we’d see hawks soaring high in the sky, and one had a notch in a wing, right where his life had hung by a thread!
Susan Walsh
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.