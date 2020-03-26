To the editor:
The proposed stipend for Americans has everyone all a twitter about receiving a possible $1,200. But just how far do you expect that money to go?
Paper towels, which once cost two rolls for a buck, are now $1 per roll — a 100% increase.
Toilet paper, if you can find any, is jacked up 150%.
We are looking at a month of shut-downs. When was the last time you lived on $1,200.00 for a month — was it the 1960s?
Where’s the rest of the money in the stimulus package going? Toward administrative costs?
Let’s make it simple: Every American citizen should get $5,000 — no questions, no waivers, no deductions, no taxes — every month for as long as the virus rules.
For two months, it's $10,000. A husband and wife get $10,000 a month. Leave the children as dependents of their parents.
Now we can get around to stimulating the economy.
Sometimes trying to do the simple thing is a lot more complicated than doing the right thing in the first place.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence