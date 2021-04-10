To the editor:
House Resolution 1 would force states to implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration and no-fault absentee balloting.
Same-day registration strips election officials of time to verify the accuracy of voter information or the ability to anticipate the number of voters. This would delegitimize registration lists by automatically registering large numbers of ineligible voters.
Online voter registration would spur massive registration fraud. Counties would be mandated to count ballots cast outside their precinct and mandate no-fault absentee ballots, delighting vote thieves.
By allowing individuals to vote without an ID, election officials would be barred from verifying voter eligibility.
H.R. 1 would violate the First Amendment.
Intimidation or coercion that prevents someone from voting is already a federal crime under the Voting Rights Act, but H.R. 1 adds an additional provision so vague it could easily interfere with free speech and other lawful activity.
It would expand government censorship of political activity and speech, including online and policy related speech. It would force states to restore the ability of felons to vote; the 14th Amendment grants states this authority, not federal government.
Every American citizen should be appalled by the federal government’s overreach and meddling with the states’ election processes. Don’t let the federal government pillage your rights and destroy the time-proven American election process.
H.R.1 is not for us. Election integrity is important to each of us. Citizens should contact their representatives today and tell them to say no to H.R. 1.
Britt Skinner
Newton, N.H.