To the editor:
I am a resident of the Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Haverhill. Having been a resident for over three years, I feel I need to say what I see that goes on here.
First of all, the two gentlemen interviewed for your article both saw this opportunity and ran to the paper. They both have unfounded vendettas against the Oxford. One was kicked out and the other refuses to leave.
The whole bedbug situation was brought in by the resident himself. The problem would be dealt with, he'd go out to his sister’s, and the problem would be back.
This is an old building, so there are going to be problems that are dealt with in a timely fashion as they come up.
I have seen a lot in my time here, but I can tell you I've seen so much growth, getting the right staff in place. We have, from CNAs to housekeeping, people who genuinely care. They show up each day and do their best to keep us safe and healthy.
Again, of course, there are problems, as there are in every other facility.
The Oxford gets a bad rap. They take residents that other facilities won't take. Everyone deserves health care.
They should be commended — not ridiculed.
In closing, I just want to say thank you to all the staff. I feel safe and cared for, and I know I'm not alone.
Karen Broderick
Haverhill