To the editor:
When Dan Feltes says he introduced a proposal for a paid family medical leave program in the state Senate, he almost always omits that his plan included a 0.5% income tax on all working families.
While 0.5% percent doesn’t seem like a lot, income taxes tend to increase over time as additional governmental needs arise.
In other words, the 0.5% would merely be the camel’s nose under the tent for Granite Staters.
In contrast, Gov. Chris Sununu introduced a voluntary paid leave program that did not require an income tax and would have significantly expanded affordable coverage.
Paid leave aside, Feltes doesn’t have anything to run on. When asked why he consistently attacks Sununu, he simply responded with, “It's fun.”
Unfortunately for Feltes, attacking an incredibly popular governor who has done a great job tackling the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be ineffective come November. Sununu has a 71% approval rating for his performance as governor.
While you can’t please everyone when you’re in public office, Sununu has, through his record of good governance, consistently impressed more than 70% of New Hampshire voters.
One thing will be clear in November: You can either vote for the income tax rubber stamp or re-elect the guy already fighting hard and doing a great job for New Hampshire.
Bob Landry
Newton, N.H.