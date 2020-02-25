To the editor:
The Joe Feole signs we’re seeing throughout Salem, N.H., are many residents’ first glimpse of this extremely qualified aspirant for the town’s Planning Board.
Raised in Salem and a graduate of Salem High School, his primary reasons for running for this position are his knowledge and experience for the increasingly complex purposes the Planning Board serves, as well as his often stated desire to give back to a community that has been his home for most of his life.
Feole has been an electrical engineering professional and project manager since receiving his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. After graduation he relocated to Phoenix, working in the power and controls industries, specializing in solar energy but maintaining similar expertise in the other major sustainable energy sources including wind and geothermal.
He moved back to his hometown four years ago with his wife, Danielle, continuing his career and making himself and his family a visible part of our community. He gave a detailed sustainable energy presentation last month before a packed Salem committee assembly that was an excellent, high-level learning experience.
He demonstrated an encyclopedic knowledge of the technical aspects of the proliferation of wind and solar usage throughout America and the world, as well as the major financial savings and job creation from this booming technology.
Feole is currently a licensed electrical engineer at Soltage LLC, specializing in acquiring and developing utility-scale solar power plants. He’s licensed in New York and Arizona, as well as every other New England state except Rhode Island.
He has spoken before various planning boards regarding local issues in a career that has specialized in construction and development. This would make him a particularly valuable resource in Salem with the huge expansion of new businesses, apartment/condo development and entertainment destinations, mostly along Route 28.
Feole will bring forward-thinking vision as well as financial and logistic experience, which will serve the needs of the many shoppers who spend weekends here, growing our local economy.
This will make Salem an even better place for its residents and families, economically and through business and employment opportunities.
I urge your readers to visit Joefeole.com and to vote Joe Feole for the Planning Board on March 10.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.