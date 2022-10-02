To the editor:
In his column, “The Wednesday Advocate,” Theodre Xenakis enumerates his reasons for keeping the Senate filibuster. I agree with the concept, as this procedure does help the minority party make the other party pay attention.
The initial concept as explained in 1789 was, “… to talk away the time so we could not get the bill passed.” A good idea when one party tries to run over the other just because they happen to have a majority in the present Senate session. However, the original refusal to yield the floor has been replaced by the silent filibuster, so that a minority of members can too easily block legislation as was done with civil rights legislation.
A good case could be made that the filibuster has been so corrupted, and so abused (there have been 2000 filibusters since 2017, half since 2010) that it no longer has a place in our democratic process. In its original form, it allowed one person to block any legislation, at least until that senator could no longer orate.
There was a public display. With the silent filibuster, the electorate no longer sees the malfunction of the legislative process.
Mr. Xenakis criticizes the threat of use of the nuclear option, but fails to relate that the filibuster can and has been used repeatedly by the minority party to obstruct the legislative process, thus blocking the public debate required in a republican form of government. The filibuster has been so degraded that it no longer has a place in our government.
Marc Klein
North Andover
