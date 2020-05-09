To the editor:
Several recent letters have expressed heightened concerns about climate change, in part because of rolled back environmental regulations, as a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic but also in commemoration of Earth Day.
Like many causes in its original launch, Earth Day sounded like a virtuous idea. If its followers had stuck with its intended purpose of protecting the environment, it would have been.
Unfortunately the climate change hucksters have pretty much hijacked the movement.
Driven by an endless drumbeat of propaganda, the scientific debate over climate change ceased to exist more than a decade ago. The consequence of this abandonment of legitimate science is the quest to replace fossil fuels with so-called “renewable” energy.
A mandatory assignment for school-age kids should be watching Michael Moore’s latest film, “Planet of the Humans.” I never thought I would ever recommend anything Moore had his hands on, but in this creation he has hit a grand slam.
There is no such thing as renewable energy. Regardless of what one believes about climate change, switching to renewables is not merely a completely futile objective. We are ravaging the planet in ways that are an order of magnitude worse than simply staying with fossil fuels.
Watch this film for free online, and if you are an environmentalist like me, you will be sickened and outraged.
Thanks to Moore for shining the light on this needless and wanton destruction of our earthly home.
Richard Collins
Georgetown