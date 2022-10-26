To the editor:
It’s important that our state senator has the experience and knowledge necessary to ensure that Merrimack Valley communities receive the funding and resources we need to thrive. Barry Finegold is clearly the candidate up for the challenge.
Barry is an incredibly hard worker, approaches problems with the same common sense you or I would, and he’s just what Haverhill needs. As a 20-year former city councilor, I know that Barry will be a driven advocate for our needs on Beacon Hill. When ever the council called on Barry to help Haverhill, he not only answered, but delivered too.
As a former nurse I know Barry will help keep our district healthy by securing funds for our area hospitals, community health providers and public health services. His senior position on the Ways and Means Committee assures us he can get the job done.
In my view, the best candidate is the person with the most experience in government, with a proven track record of delivering for his constituents. Early voting started Oct. 22 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. I urge everyone to cast their vote for Barry Finegold for the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District.
Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien
Haverhill
