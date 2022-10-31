To the editor:

Barry Finegold is the state senator Andover needs now. He always has fought for this community and will continue to make certain we have the resources we need. I am confident that Barry is the best candidate in this race: the one who will stand for our values and make certain Andover has meaningful representation on Beacon Hill.

Barry has been a driven advocate for our district: safeguarding the environment, a woman’s right to choose, upholding our state’s assault weapons ban, and ensuring our kids have the resources they need to get a quality education.

I have taken my ballot to Town Hall. Early and mail-in voting are already underway, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. I hope you will join me in voting for Finegold for state Senate.

Sue Tucker

Andover

