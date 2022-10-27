To the editor:
As a former mayor of Haverhill I know the challenges of governing, listening to diverse parties and bringing folks together to find solutions. In these times, our city needs coalition builders in office: We need Barry Finegold in the state Senate.
As longtime residents of Haverhill, my wife, Kathy, and I are sure Barry Finegold is who we need to make certain our concerns are addressed in the Legislature. Barry has a proven history of working across the aisle to build coalitions that get the job done and always puts the needs of his constituents above party politics. We have known him for years and are confident that he will bring hard work, common sense and leadership to the job.
Barry Finegold is the best choice for Haverhill and for the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District. Early voting started on the Nov. 22 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
This year, we urge you to vote Finegold for state Senate.
Jim and Kathy Rurak
Haverhill
