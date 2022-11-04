To the editor:
Barry Finegold has my support for State senator. Now more than ever we need politicians who listen to all parties and reach across the aisle. Barry is a true bipartisan legislator who will be the hard-working, common sense leader we need on Beacon Hill.
Barry is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met. He leads by example and always puts the needs of constituents above party affiliation. As Barry says, there is no monopoly on good ideas, a belief reflected in his track record— voting with Republican Gov. Baker to suspend the gas tax, fighting for tax breaks to help keep seniors in their communities, and delivering hundreds of thousands in state funding for his district.
I firmly believe there is no better choice for state senator than Barry Finegold.
Election Day is Tuesday. Whether you are voting early, by mail, or on election day, vote Finegold for state senator in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District.
Chris Hart
Haverhill
