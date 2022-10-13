To the editor:
Over the last several months, it seems Joe Finn has taken our towns by storm. As a candidate for state representative in the new 14th Essex District, his style of campaigning, going door to door to meet each and every voter, is a refreshing take on a political system that has become too mired in acrimony and negative ads. Politicians love dividing us on national issues that don’t have much bearing either way on our local communities, while often ignoring the bread-and-butter local issues that actually make a difference in our lives.
I have no doubt that his signs are popping up everywhere because his message is resonating everywhere. Our families are dealing with inflation topping 9%, our electrical costs are about to increase 64%, home heating fuel prices are going through the roof, and gas prices are on the rebound back to their summer records.
Joe is advocating for a balanced, hands-on, common-sense approach to representation to tackle these issues head on. He’s committed to ensuring our state takes a more fiscally responsible approach to help drive down inflation and has vowed to be a voice for reform of Beacon Hill’s energy policies that are driving much of these price spikes that are stretching our family budgets so thin.
There’s a lot of causes for the economic mess we’re in right now, but every solution starts with a single step. I believe a vote for Joe Finn is that step for us in his district. Please vote Finn this November.
Paul Partridge
North Andover
