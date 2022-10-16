To the editor:
This November our town and several others are lucky enough to have Joe Finn running to represent them as state representative. I'm going to vote for him, and I hope you will too.
I first encountered Joe while working on the grassroots effort to stop over-development in North Andover. Powerful interests were promoting too many high-density projects in our town at once and our local officials were turning a blind eye to objections from neighbors and residents. To all the residents who attended all the zoning meetings over the last several years on the issue, it simply seemed like the process was broken and no one was actually listening. Lucky for us, Joe Finn helped to ensure our voices were heard.
Joe was one of the first people to step up and say enough is enough. He was a true leader for our underdog group and his skills organizing us and advocating for so many families whose voices were being ignored is a true testament to his commitment to the people of this district.
Joe will be a voice for the people and neighborhoods of our towns on Beacon Hill, not special interests. He’s committed to working to fix this broken process in the future, so that moneyed interests can’t simply come in and try to divide our town to get their way.
On Nov. 8, please vote for the candidate who will put us first. Please vote for Joe Finn for state representative.
Joan Tetler
North Andover
