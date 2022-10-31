To the editor:
Having just moved to North Andover with my wife several months ago, I was pleasantly surprised when I learned that the blue “Joe Finn” lawn signs actually belonged to the local Republican candidate for state representative, Joe Finn.
I had the pleasure of meeting Joe at a standout and got to know a little bit about him. He was very personable and seemed driven to serve the needs of his community. He explained he had been knocking on doors since May and laid out a brief history of how he first got involved in politics, organizing families at the Town Meeting level because local officials seemed to be ignoring the issues they were facing.
Finn’s emphasis on fighting inflation on the state and local level, reforming energy policies, ensuring greater state funding for our schools and local services, and stopping over-development seems like exactly what we need in this time of uncertainty. These issues are all anyone talks about and it’s reassuring that we have a candidate like Joe who is willing to keep these issues at the forefront of the Statehouse.
Young families are hurting and worried about the future. We need representation that understands the issues facing families across our state. I know that Joe is willing to work for the betterment of our community and will be unafraid to stand up when our town’s interests are not being put first.
I ask you to join me in voting for Joe Finn for state representative.
Alex Carson
North Andover
