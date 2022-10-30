To the editor:
Over the past several months, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Mr. Joe Finn, who is running for state representative ini the 14th Essex District, which includes the towns of Amesbury, Boxford, Groveland, North Andover, and West Newbury. Joe’s impressive background in federal law enforcement — he was a special agent in charge at the United States Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General — will give him a unique perspective that will serve him well on Beacon Hill and will place him in a prime position to be an effective advocate for our local police officers, firefighters, and other public safety officials.
Throughout his life, Joe Finn made a career of protecting our families and of fighting waste, fraud, and abuse at the postal service. I have no doubt those are skills that will serve him well in the Legislature on Beacon Hill, where runaway budgets are causing inflation and broken energy policies are driving up the cost of living across the state.
A recent report stated that electrical rates were about to spike by over 60%. After cooling off for a few months, gas prices are once again back on the rise. The cost of groceries continues to climb and by all accounts our state is about to receive more bad news on inflation.
Bad news abounds and we hear hardly anything from “state” leaders in Boston. It’s time to send them a message that that’s unacceptable. I ask you to join me in voting for Joe Finn this November.
Kebbi Nowland
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.