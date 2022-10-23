To the editor:
Back in April, when Joe Finn first approached me about supporting his candidacy for 14th Essex District state representative, one of the biggest issues he highlighted was that our local towns were no longer getting their fair share of state aid to fund our schools, pave our roads, and keep our first responders and town services well funded.
He showed me his analysis, which laid out very clearly that while our state budget was growing by leaps and bounds, local aid growth was lagging significantly behind.
Last week, State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office released a report on state aid that confirmed Joe Finn’s findings, stating as she announced the report that, “The state has fallen short of its promises to fund critical aid programs to cities and towns.”
According to Auditor Bump, state aid to our local towns is being underfunded to the tune of at least $1.2 billion. That such a critical state program was allowed to be so severely underfunded at a time where the state has run several years of large budget surpluses is unacceptable.
Joe Finn was ahead of the curve in calling this out and making this part of his platform. I’m confident he will be a relentless voice for our towns on Beacon Hill. It’s critically important we have a savvy advocate who will be unafraid when issues like this come up.
I have no doubt that Joe Finn is the right person to do that for our town and I ask you to join me in supporting him.
Rosemary Smedile
Select Board member
North Andover
