To the editor:
Mayor James Fiorentini has my vote on Nov. 5. Here’s why:
Haverhill deserves an experienced leader. Even other mayors throughout the state turn to Fiorentini for strategies on issues facing cities including local aid, transportation, education, economic development and job creation.
Fiorentini was unanimously elected to lead the Massachusetts Municipal Association because he is “widely recognized by his mayoral colleagues and local officials as a remarkable leader in his community and across the commonwealth,” according to Executive Director Geoffrey C. Beckwith. “The mayors of our state have asked him to be their leader in advancing the needs of our cities and towns.”
The wish list for a mid-sized city with a $220 million annual budget easily becomes $1 billion. It requires breadth and depth of experience in government management.
Fiorentini’s proven success includes: new parking; new stores and restaurants, including small, locally owned businesses and major retail chains; the riverwalk; redevelopment of abandoned factories; a new Hunking School; improvements in education; expanded industrial parks (new jobs); reduced city debt; and improved livability, including beautification and remodeled parks in every neighborhood.
Because of Fiorentini’s passion for Haverhill, there is much, much more. I look forward to seeing his plans for tackling even more of our city’s issues.
I hope voters will join me in reelecting Mayor James Fiorentini on Nov. 5.
Carol Crowell
Haverhill