To the editor:
Mayor James Fiorentini's rationale for the continued closure of the Highway Department yard, as recently reported in The Eagle-Tribune, is incomplete at best.
A thorough explanation with answers to some simple questions would be appreciated.
On what information is he basing his statement that it would be unsafe to open the site until "hopefully by mid-May"? What distinguishes Haverhill from communities such as Methuen and Ipswich, which have adapted their procedures so that residents can discard yard waste?
Why are the crowd and contact-reducing suggestions made by City Councilor Melinda Barrett unworkable?
We have all had to adjust how we interact and operate. Haverhill residents would doubtless be cooperative with protective measures for the yard.
Limits on the number of vehicles in the yard at a time to reduce traffic could be implemented so that brush and leaf bags that are piling up may be unloaded.
There is a significant difference between prudent caution and an overabundance of caution. The mayor should trust the citizens of Haverhill to observe appropriate mitigation steps and reconsider his decision to close the yard.
Matt May
Haverhill