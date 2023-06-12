To the editor:
The North Andover Fire Department volunteered to bring its ladder truck to Saint Michael School for a fourth-grade STEM activity. The students are learning about how concussions happen and the importance of wearing a helmet.
To simulate the brain, students were given a raw egg and asked to build a container that would protect the egg when it was dropped from the ladder. The firemen collected each container, climbed to the top of the ladder, and one by one dropped the containers onto the school yard.
Students began to count down as each one was dropped and quickly grasped the concept as they observed yolk spilling from their containers.
In Saint Michael’s STEM Lab, students are instructed using the engineering design process and so after the drop, they began discussing ways to improve their design to better protect the eggs.
Students cannot be what they cannot see and today our students became engineers as they designed and built a solution to the problem.
Sandra Bryant
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.