To the editor:
I wish to acknowledge Capt. Matt Tulley of the Methuen Fire Department for stopping and assisting me when I fell outside of the Methuen Post Office.
I’m grateful it was me and not someone 10 years older, but it was quite a spill.
Capt. Tulley saw my flight off the curb and immediately pulled over.
He offered to drive me home or to the hospital without hesitation.
We also discussed the oversight in front of the Methuen Post Office that could cause more serious harm.
Keep saving lives, Capt. Tulley! You’re a hero on every level!
Sharon Letendre
Methuen
