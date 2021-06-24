To the editor:
It is not lost on me that the corrosive powers of public suspicion are being wielded at the expense of a beloved community figure. The way in which the news of Bill Fahey’s firing has reached the public could read as a master class in how to discredit a member of society.
We were given very few details of an incident, most of which included subjective wording like “misconduct” and “highly improper”. The rumor mill was turned on, fed and given time to churn.
The longer the rumors are given to steep, the more the public suspicions fester.
It is my belief that Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan is aware of this process. He has a history of similar actions: In his 2017 attempt to remove Bill Fahey from his position, the same eyebrow raising terminology, “highly improper contact with a program participant” was used.
Suggesting questionable morals is a powerful catalyst to this process.
In the May 17 Select Board meeting, Flanagan stated, "the town has not received the request from Mr. Fahey to release the investigative report."
The fact of the matter is that Fahey is actively trying to make the record public, and Flanagan's statement saying he chose to keep it private was a complete fabrication. This is just further fodder for the rumor mill, and Flanagan is knowingly feeding it.
The falsification of the truth by Flanagan has created a public sentiment that Fahey is actively trying to hide the report — which he is not.
Defamation is defamation, whether it is actively pursued or passively allowed to happen. Fahey has dedicated the past 27 years to bettering the youth of Andover, and we owe him much more than this.
It is pertinent that the state’s Public Records Law is carried through and the report is made public. This can be done while still protecting the identity of those involved.
It is also pertinent that any words out of Flanagan's mouth are immediately checked, and his ability to create and disseminate public suspicion is stymied. Governing by manipulation of public sentiment is a disgraceful way to lead.
Pete Michelinie
South Pomfret, Vermont