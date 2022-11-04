To the editor:
Professionalism, excellence and commitment to those he seeks to represent, Sal DeFranco will be my choice for our next state senator in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex district, which includes Amesbury and Merrimac, most of Haverhill and North Andover, and all of Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington.
As a veteran I have had the opportunity to work with countless special operators like Sal, and one thing always struck me about their personalities. People like Sal are focused, committed to excellence, loyal to their peers, and compassionate to others. As our next state senator, I see Sal focusing on the issues at hand: inflation, choice, and the right to pursue our own happiness while ensuring we are protected and safe. Sal has that protective nature about him — a caring-for-all outlook on life.
As a business owner, Sal understands the need to be fiscally responsible. I have had many discussions with him on the complex and costly regulations and fees imposed on business owners. Many of these are an unnecessary burden and they have driven the cost of services up and business out. Sal agrees that the best way to keep current business here and promote future business is to work with his fellow representatives and update how business is done.
Sal has already proven his commitment to service countless times. Sal will put us first so we can weather the upcoming hard times. On Nov. 8, I’m voting for Sal DeFranco because he will be a leader in the Senate and a true and honest representative of the people.
James DeFeo
Wilmington
