To the editor:
If masks are so protective as to be required in some states, why can’t all businesses reopen?
Some states are overreaching by having police apprehend unmasked citizens so they can be fined or jailed. How un-American. Police should be used to find real criminals, not innocent people.
If using masks were a proven, scientific protection, most of us would gladly wear a covering so all businesses, beaches, parks, churches, etc., could reopen.
We must learn to live with this virus, not hide from it. If our economy does not flourish, we will face more severe issues.
We need to follow sensible guidelines, prepare our health systems with what they need, open churches and give our citizens some hope and peace of mind.
Americans need to return to work.
Patty Bascio
Salem, N.H.