To the editor:
The New Hampshire Food Bank provides free food to needy residents throughout the state at various regional distribution locations. It is a significant supplier of food to food pantries and other similar organizations in New Hampshire.
During this time of the year, it distributes large quantities of food to our citizens for the holiday season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people are unemployed and are having trouble purchasing food for their families.
My wife and I delivered meals for the Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Derry for 15 years, and it received a lot of food from the New Hampshire Food Bank. We also provide monetary contributions to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
This year its needs have grown dramatically.
Those who wish to learn more can visit the New Hampshire Food Bank online at www.nhfoodbank.org.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry