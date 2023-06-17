To the editor:
Your June 2 editorial, “Food insecurity an increasing – and urgent – problem,” sends an important message about the growing issue of food insecurity across our state.
Food insecurity is a story often told through statistics, but at Our Neighbors’ Table we see the faces of this issue in the Merrimack Valley every day.
Recently one of our guests, an elderly disabled man, was loading several bags of our groceries into his truck when he said the cut in SNAP benefits reduced his monthly food budget from $200 to $20 per month.
“What am I supposed to do?” he asked.
As demand for our services rise, we hear more stories like his.
Our Neighbors’ Table (ONT) is a growing food assistance program serving 12 communities, with a bold vision to make our region food secure by 2029. Founded in 1992 in the basement of a church, we directly served 4,300 individuals and distributed more than 1.25 million pounds of food last year alone.
The guests accessing food through our free markets, weekly meal, or food distribution to dozens of food pantries and other outlets do not fit a stereotype. They are of every age, and every demographic.
Only a fraction of those we serve live in abject poverty; far more are facing the rising cost of living and forced to decide whether to pay a bill or put healthy food on their table.
Over the past 30 years, ONT has developed expertise in both the strategic and operational expansion of food access, pioneering the best practices advanced by the Greater Boston Food Bank.
This has positioned the organization to lead an effort to increase storage capacity and food supply for nearly 30 providers working on the front lines across the lower Merrimack Valley, from Salisbury to Lawrence to Rowley.
ONT’s leadership has committed its staff, operational capacity and financial resources to build the necessary infrastructure, lead strategy and increase accountability and data tracking to ensure results.
The centerpiece of this effort will be the opening of a 24,000 square foot Seacoast Food Hub on Route 1 in Salisbury in 2024.
We can’t do this alone. Building this much-needed infrastructure for our region will require millions of dollars in investment from both the public and private sectors.
This is an issue that isn’t going away. But it is also one we, together, have the power and path to fix.
Lyndsey Haight
ONT Executive Director
Amesbury
