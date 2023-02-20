To the editor:
This is in response to Joe D’Amore’s letter to the editor about the Super Bowl halftime show and other entertainment, and to others who may be unaware of the following:
The NFL doesn’t promote veteran causes. All the military appearances, soldiers in the stands, the Color Guard, and the jet flyovers, are paid for by the military as advertisement.
Go online and look up, “How much does the military pay the NFL.” We taxpayers pay for them to be there.
There are no free rides from the NFL; well, other than Goodell’s $65 million a year salary. Imagine making over a million dollars a week. I love football, but I hate the ridiculousness of the money involved.
Mike Marcello
Methuen
