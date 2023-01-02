To the editor:
As a tumultuous 2022 comes to an end and we charge forth into the New Year, I would like to make a suggestion or two. We can make our points more effective if we just be kind in our comments.
Whether it’s a Sound Off blurb, a letter to the editor, an opinion piece, or anything on social media, there is simply no need to aggravate the “other side” by issuing insults and calling names.
It does not speak well of our society that we have seemingly lost the ability to disagree while still being respectful, maybe even friendly. It’s hard to argue with facts, but you can argue all day long — and get nothing accomplished — with emotion.
So, bring the facts, bring the sources, bring the passion even, but leave the insults, name-calling, and vitriol out of the public square.
I wish us all a better 2023!
Sharon Netzley
Haverhill
