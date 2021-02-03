To the editor:
In response to the violence and failure of leadership on display in Washington, D.C., many Republicans changed their party affiliation and become independents. This mass exodus should be extremely worrisome to the GOP, as it adds to a list of recent political defeats, including control of the U.S. Senate.
However, Democrats should not interpret this party shift as a win for their agenda. Just because some Republicans have said "enough is enough" does not mean that their allegiance has suddenly changed to the Democratic Party.
These voters are instead up for grabs. Both parties have a chance at winning them over if they play their cards right.
To gain their support, each party's leadership must disavow radical ideologies which only serve to divide people. They must universally condemn violence in any form it takes. They must stand for inclusion, compromise and common-sense solutions to the problems plaguing the nation.
Above all, they must stand for decency toward people no matter their beliefs.
The party that can stand up for these American values first will enjoy a groundswell of support in the coming years.
Democrats and Republicans cannot accept recent events as win or losses. This is only at halftime, and both teams are still in the game.
It is up to party leaders to make necessary adjustments in their strategy if they want to win the support of former Republicans and Americans at-large.
Max Boland
Amesbury