To the editor:
DEFINITION: gaffe, /ɡaf/, noun, an unintentional act or remark causing embarrassment to its originator; a blunder; the act of a politician speaking the truth out loud in front of any recording device.
President Joe Biden committed the mother of all gaffes last week on “60 Minutes,” stating the demonstrably true statement that “COVID is over.” Of course, the Democrats in his party who have become addicted to the emergency powers bestowed upon them by the Ministry of Health and Saint Anthony Fauci reacted like wicked witches taking the ice bucket challenge.
Never mind that the policies pushed under COVID-19 authoritianism have decimated the American economy; stunted the educational and social growth of millions of American children (inordinately impacting minority communities); and crippled our supply chains, airline industries and school systems. Politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Maggie Hassan, Gavin Newsome, Elizabeth Warren, Kathy Hochul, and John Fetterman NEED these powers.
You see, when you take these emergency powers away from untalented hack politicians, when you remove the ability for them to shutter small business, to mask up children, to transfer wealth from the working class to rich college students and Chinese solar panel conglomerates, to change election laws with the wave of a pen in a smoky backroom, all by fiat, you reduce them to — well — untalented hack politicians. That diminishes their electoral prospects, and thus, ending COVID is an existential threat to them because corporate America, the media and academia are already full up on untalented hack politicians in their ranks.
Where will these people go? More lobbyists? Lobbyists need federal government overreach, wasteful spending, and thus more COVID, too!
This harkens us back to another massive gaffe, one from back in October of 2020 when Jane Fonda — correctly seeing how COVID powers were helping Joe Biden back into the presidency — called COVID “God’s gift to the left.”
Apparently the gift most political hacks want to keep on giving.
Nick McNulty
Windham, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.