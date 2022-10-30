To the editor:
Republicans would have us believe that inflation is the fault of Democrats. It’s not. Inflation is happening worldwide, not just in the United States. And it’s happening for many reasons: the effects of COVID, which resulted in supply-chain issues and loss of employees; climate change, which is causing record droughts or flooding where a lot of our food is grown; the war in Ukraine, which is affecting oil and grain prices; and last, but not least, flat-out greed.
Oil and gas companies were making record profits while our gas prices continued to increase earlier this year. Republicans’ claim to fame is reducing taxes on the wealthy and corporations (corporate welfare), while our roads, bridges and public transit are crumbling and the rest of us pay the price.
Vote for Democrats in the mid-terms.
Judy Mouradian
Newburyport
