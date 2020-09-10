To the editor:
I could not agree more with Mike Carchia in his letter to the editor of Sept. 6, where he concludes, “The founding fathers of this country would be appalled at what is going on.”
The founders would be appalled that we have a president who sows hatred and condones the violence of his supporters, as he continually does his white supremacist and neo-Nazi supporters, whom he calls “good people."
The founders would be appalled that we have a president who genuflects to our arch enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin; encourages the Russians to meddle in our national elections for his benefit; and sees nothing wrong in the Russians paying a bounty for murdering American soldiers.
The founders would be appalled that we have a five times draft dodger as president who calls all the members of our armed services, all military veterans, and all the men and women who have died in combat defending our nation “suckers” and “losers.”
Yes, the founders would be absolutely appalled by our country's current president.
Bob Pokress
Andover