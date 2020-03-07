To the editor:
I’d like to thank all of the community members who attended the first deliberative session on Feb. 5. It was a great meeting with spirited comments and multiple points of view. As we get closer to voting day on March 10, I hope your readers will consider the following:
Warrant Article 6: Sale of Seminary Property: Shall the Sanborn Regional School District sell a certain parcel of land with the buildings thereon which include the seminary, old high school, gym, two outbuildings and parking areas located at 178 Main St., Kingston, and designated as Tax Map R34, Lot 17, for $200,000 payable over a term of years, and authorize the School Board to enter into long-term lease agreements with the buyer for the gym and two outbuildings for $1 each rental year and on the other terms and conditions determined by the School Board, and further authorize the School Board to take any and all necessary action to carry out this vote, including the acquisition and/or conveyance of any necessary easements?
This warrant article is supported by the School Board, the Budget Committee and the Kingston Heritage Commission. The Heritage Commission is the group who introduced developer Eric Chinburg to the seminary as part of the Envision Kingston II Charrette Plan from 2016.
If the sale of the seminary is approved, we will be working with a partner who is completely willing to allow us to use the Swasey Gym for as long as we want; is planning to invest $6.5 million to $10 million into the seminary, restoring it and protecting it; and will eventually be paying taxes on it.
There have been rumors that this partner plans to demolish the seminary. This is absolutely not true. To the contrary, this developer plans to refurbish the seminary and science buildings.
He intends to maintain this historic structure for future generations to enjoy.
Due to declining student enrollments, the School Board has determined it will eventually have no need for the Swasey Gym, but it recognizes that the community does have a continued interest in using the gym. Therefore, the board has decided to negotiate an ongoing lease for continued access.
The District does not want the liability for owning, maintaining, and insuring a building which will be used primarily by groups, outside of District programming, that stands approximately ten feet from a rental property.
The School Board has decided the best option for voters is to lease the Swasey Gym for $1 per year, plus approximately $20,000 per year in routine maintenance and utility costs for a period of five years.
The district will have the option to renew the lease after year five (and in five-year increments thereafter), for as long as it wants. If the district no longer has a need for the gym, it may sublet it to other interested parties, or the gym may be leased by the town of Kingston or a group of citizens.
Those third parties may negotiate directly with the developer to purchase the gym.
It is important to remember that the district can only enter into a purchase and sale agreement with the developer if voters from Newton and Kingston pass Sanborn Regional School District Article 6, and Kingston voters pass the town's Article 19 (RSA 79-E).
The other option is denying the sale of the Sanborn seminary by voting “no.”
The options left for the district are to hire a Realtor or auction the property. This means it will sell to the highest bidder, which may or may not yield a higher selling amount. This option does not guarantee protection of the seminary or the Swasey Gym, and the investment in the community is unknown.
Warrant Article 7, Lease of Sanborn Regional Middle School: Shall the Sanborn Regional School District authorize the School Board to enter into a long-term lease for the Sanborn Regional Middle School, located at 31A West Main St., Newton … and further authorize the School Board to negotiate the terms and conditions of the lease and take any other action necessary to carry out this vote?
The Sanborn Regional School District is in negotiations with an educational organization that would like to rent the middle school, once it is vacated. The income generated will allow the district to find a suitable tenant that will maintain many aspects of the building at little to no cost to the district, and provide positive income for the district.
The district can rent the building year to year, at its discretion, but a multi-year lease needs approval from the public. A multi-year lease is more appealing for potential tenants and will lead to a better deal for the district.
Approving the request, by voting “yes,” allows the district to enter into a multi-year lease with a potential tenant. It is not an approval of any one tenant, it just allows the district more negotiating power.
Denying the request, by voting “no,” limits the district’s ability to enter into a potentially advantageous agreement. Most tenants for a property of this type will want the option for a long-term lease.
The district will still be able to enter into a one-year lease with a “no” vote.
The voting session of the annual district meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 in the Swasey Gymnasium (Sanborn Seminary Campus) for Kingston voters, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Newton Town Hall for Newton voters.
These decisions are in the hands of your readers. The administration is ready and willing to support the will of the communities.
Thomas J. Ambrose
Superintendent
SAU 17
Kingston