To the editor:
It’s unfortunate that Secretary of State William Galvin only tells our young children to encourage their parents to complete the census form in order to be sure Massachusetts receives the maximum amount of the federal funds possible.
Totally ignored is the Constitution (Article I, Section 2), which establishes the only purpose of the census, which is required every 10 years. It was created in order to determine the number of delegates each state will have in the House of Representatives for the coming 10 year period. No other power or use was stipulated.
Thus, the subsequent unconstitutional use by the Department of Commerce of the census data to determine the disbursement of federal funds to each state destroys the sovereignty of each state involved. This action alone makes each state a vassal of the federal government — the exact opposite of the actual founding in which states created the federal government.
As Galvin has demonstrated, Massachusetts is subordinate to the federal government and should no longer be considered as sovereign and independent. Are we becoming a U.S. soviet?
Let’s tell the children the truth and stand by the Constitution, which our officials are pledged to uphold.
Hillard Welch
Groveland