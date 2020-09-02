To the editor:
I've known Bill Gannon for many years, and I can tell you that he is the clear choice for state Senate.
I serve as chair of the Sandown GOP, where Gannon and I have stood side by side fighting for conservative principles. Gannon is the Republican leader we need to represent us in Concord. He has an impressive conservative record in the Senate.
I especially appreciate Gannon's strong support of the Second Amendment, work to lower taxes and support for women and families.
Everything he has done as a senator and community member is rooted in his mission to fight for families.
In the Senate, Gannon was a conservative leader, someone who’s not afraid to stand up to the Democrats, and he has always delivered for his constituents. He has always made constituent support one of his top priorities. If anyone needs his help, he's just an email, phone call or text away.
I'm voting to reelect Bill Gannon to the state Senate on Sept. 8th, and he deserves your readers' votes as well.
Marcia Tapley
Sandown