To the editor:
As our senator in District 23, Bill Gannon worked with Gov. Chris Sununu to deliver for New Hampshire.
Gannon is a strong, independent conservative leader with a record of getting things done for New Hampshire families. Together he and Sununu delivered a balanced budget with no new taxes or fees. They grew our economy and helped create jobs through business tax cuts.
Gannon and Sununu expanded school choice and helped make college more affordable, with $5 million in new scholarships at the University of New Hampshire.
They protected our elections by ensuring only New Hampshire residents vote in our elections.
With extreme Democrats like Jon Morgan in the state Senate voting to enact an income tax with SB-1, and trying to buy our elections with dark money, all of these accomplishments will be in jeopardy.
That’s why we must reelect Gannon to the state Senate.
As our senator, he's always had our backs, and he’ll never vote for an income tax.
Let’s send him back to Concord on Nov. 3.
Former Rep. Jim Devine
Sandown