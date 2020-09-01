To the editor:
I am a New Hampshire native, a proud Republican and a senior in college.
My dad, former Sen. Bill Gannon, is a candidate for state Senate in District 23. I am writing because I want to tell you more about my dad’s record and about everything my family is doing to help elect him and restore conservative leadership.
In the Gannon family, politics is truly a family affair. I serve as my dad’s campaign manager, and my mom and three younger sisters have joined me by working for months to hand-address letters, call voters and deliver yard signs.
The Democrats think they can buy this election, but we know that voters like you will see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize that we need leaders like my dad representing us.
My dad has a record of always putting families first. He’s stood for low taxes and smaller government, and he's protected our Second Amendment rights.
In addition to his government and business experience, he’s a dedicated husband and father. From coaching youth sports and driving my younger sisters to activities, to volunteering in the Lions Club and at our church, helping others is always his top priority.
As a father, he has instilled a positive attitude, strong work ethic and a set of core principles in each of his four children.
On Sept. 8, I ask that your readers join me in voting to elect my dad, Bill Gannon, a senator we can be proud to have.
Billy Gannon
Sandown