To the editor:
While Lawrence’s mayor raises concerns over fees to be paid attorneys by class action plaintiffs against Columbus Gas, the much larger issue is whether the settlement negotiated by these attorneys includes just compensation for the obvious loss of property values that home and business owners suffered due to the company’s incompetence.
Assuming property values in these communities of just $30 billion, a 3.3% decline would cost these property owners $1 billion dollars alone. It’s the price that the owners of Columbia Gas expect to receive from the sale of the business.
The failure to include documented and supportable arguments and compensation for this loss is clearly something the court should have considered, not only as to the efforts of counsel to assess their fees but as to the fairness of Columbia Gas walking away with $1 billion-plus while property owners are uncompensated for this staggering loss.
Robert Ercolini
North Andover