To the editor:
I am writing to you as a concerned resident. I live in Atkinson, and I am a student attending the University of New Hampshire. I am concerned about the upcoming flu season and vaccination rates in my town.
I strongly believe everyone who can receive a vaccination should, but I understand that due to medical reasons, some individuals may not be able to get this year’s flu vaccination. In order to prevent a flu outbreak this year, vaccinations are a must.
Vaccinations are out now and are available at local CVS pharmacies, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Urgent Cares and people’s primary care offices. There are many places to receive this year’s flu shot. I think it’s important for people to know how convenient and accessible it is.
While it may be a few minutes out of the way for some, it will help protect us from what is predicted to be the worst flu season to date.
The flu can be very dangerous, and the flu shot may not protect us from getting the flu completely. But it will diminish the effects.
It is also our public health duty to get vaccinated to protect the more vulnerable populations that cannot receive the flu shot.
In short, I want to spread the word on the dangers of the upcoming flu season and how important it is to get this year’s flu shot.
Julia Rucker
Atkinson