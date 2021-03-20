To the editor:
It is an honor to write to you in support of the re-election of Annie Gilbert for Select Board.
Gilbert is a dedicated, hardworking public official who has a proven track record of service to the Andover community. She has already served one term and has held the leadership position as chair of the board this past year.
Gilbert has been a tireless advocate for the community and has worked strategically and collaboratively with the other elected and appointed officials in town to ensure that the needs of the residents are well represented. She brings integrity and credibility to every task and project she undertakes. It is clear to me that we need her expertise and leadership skills for one more term to allow her the time to follow through on major initiatives such as the work of the new Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the plan for the redevelopment of the Historic Mill District.
Gilbert's knowledge, leadership and effective communication skills will be critical to the success of these very important projects. Gilbert is an asset to the entire Andover community.
I urge your readers to join me in voting for the reelection of Annie Gilbert for Select Board on March 23.
Cyndi Webber
Andover