To the editor:
I hope your readers join me in voting for Annie Gilbert for another term on the Andover Select Board.
Gilbert deeply cares about our town and its citizens. She has demonstrated over the years that she is considerate of other people, that she listens to everyone, and that she acts in the best interest of the town after carefully considering all of the options available.
Gilbert volunteered many hours for Andover causes, even before she successfully ran for the School Committee and then for the Select Board.
Through her many activities she has shown that she is committed to Andover as a great place to live, work and raise a family.
I believe the Andover Select Board will continue to benefit from a knowledgeable and experienced person like Annie Gilbert.
I hope your readers vote for her on March 23.
John P. Hess
Andover