To the editor:
The upcoming town election is a wonderful opportunity for the voters of Andover to thank both Annie Gilbert and Chris Huntress for their diligence, hard work and caring over the past three years. They both knew that being on the Select Board would require untold hours of work for our community, as well as dealing with the challenges the town was facing.
Then the unexpected happened. With the Columbia Gas explosions, Huntress and Gilbert worked tirelessly for the citizens and businesses to help us get back to our homes, and get our businesses up and running.
They still were able to help launch the long overdue replacement of the Ballardvale Fire station, as well as support the renovation of the Senior Center, now the Robb Center.
When COVID-19 hit, their flexibility, stamina and creativity have enabled them to continue to lead the town with grace and energy.
Even with the unexpected events of the past three years, Gilbert and Huntress did not take their eyes of other matters that had to be dealt with in town.
They lead with thoughtful questions and integrity as they championed the Commission on Diversity, helped steer the Historic Mill District to where the town will be putting out a request for proposals soon, and pushed to get our aging water pipes replaced at an accelerated pace.
I hope voters will join me in thanking Annie Gilbert and Chris Huntress for their work by voting for each of them at our town election on March 23.
Jane Gifun
Andover