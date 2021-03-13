To the editor:
I write to strongly recommend the reelection of Annie Gilbert, Susan McCready and Tracey Spruce, all of whom are on the ballot for the Andover town election on March 23.
I had the great pleasure of working closely with all these women during my time on the Andover School Committee. All have been exceptional public servants who have devoted countless hours to making Andover a wonderful place to live and to learn.
Gilbert was the chair of the School Committee during my first two years on the committee. She demonstrated then, and continues to demonstrate now as chair of the Select Board, a unique ability to bring together people with differing perspectives and to get things done.
McCready and I worked together on numerous projects and many difficult issues during more than five years together on the School Committee. She consistently demonstrated a deep compassion for Andover’s students and its staff, and an unwavering commitment to effective communication with everyone in our community.
Spruce joined the School Committee three years ago and almost immediately became a major contributor to the work of the committee, combining a strong passion for education and a keen eye for detail.
She took a lead role in sensitive policy deliberations, particularly on the prevention of sexual harassment, and has played a lead role in difficult collective bargaining negotiations.
I urge residents to vote either by mail prior to or in person on March 23, and to support these three excellent candidates.
Joel Blumstein
Andover