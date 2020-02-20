To the editor:
We are starting to make some much needed progress on the drug crisis in New Hampshire. However, much work still needs to be done.
Especially good progress has been made to turn in old prescription drugs no longer needed. Now it’s time to extend that idea to Schedule I (illegal drugs) as well.
What does a mother or father do with these substances, if found, perhaps in the laundry room in the pocket of dirty jeans, or in a family member’s bedroom?
Should they be flushed down the toilet to go into the ground water or neighboring river? No.
Should they be thrown into the trash to be put into a landfill? No.
Just turn in the drugs.
House Bill 1223 will enable a community to decide to set up a receptacle to anonymously receive found drugs — no questions asked.
Let’s get these dangerous drugs out of circulation. I hope your readers will contact their state representative to support HB. 1223.
Let’s give moms and dads this legal option for proper disposal. Just turn the drugs in, and let’s save lives.
Rep. Tom Dolan
Londonderry