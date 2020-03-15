To the editor:
Every year more than $51 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often with the help of anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entities that hide the identities of their real owners.
This is money that developing countries could use to fight extreme poverty and invest in healthcare, education, etc. Instead this money is used by corrupt politicians, drug dealers, sex traffickers and terrorists to finance their criminal activities.
Worst of all, this is currently legal in every state in the U.S. This is outrageous but there is hope.
Right now, the Senate is considering S. 2563, the Illicit Cash Act, and we need Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey's support. By supporting this bill, our members of Congress would help pull back the veil of secrecy and give U.S. law enforcement access to ownership information they need to thwart or investigate criminal activity.
We must stop this corruption and help put this money back in the hands of the countries that need it.
Mark Michel
Haverhill